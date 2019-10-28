Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: Shipped to minors

The Golden Knights assigned Sparks to AHL Chicago on Monday.

Depending on Malcolm Subban's (lower body) health, Sparks could return to the big club for Thursday's game against the Canadiens. In the meantime, he figures to get minor-league work with Chicago, who plays back-to-back games against AHL Tucson on Tuesday and Wednesday.

