Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: Shipped to Vegas

Sparks was traded to the Golden Knights from Toronto in exchange for a 2020 fourth-round pick and David Clarkson on Tuesday.

Sparks faced an uphill battle for playing time with the Leafs, as he was stuck behind stalwart Frederik Andersen. He'll head to the desert, where he likely won't see many starts with veteran Marc-Andre Fleury there, but could be the goaltender of the future along side Malcolm Subban. Sparks is 14-18-2 in 37 career games in the NHL to go along with a 3.09 GAA and .898 save percentage.