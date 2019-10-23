Play

Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: Summoned by parent club

The Golden Knights recalled Sparks from AHL Chicago on Wednesday.

Oscar Dansk was sent to the minors in a corresponding move, so Sparks will take over as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup until Malcolm Subban (lower body) is cleared to return. The 26-year-old has posted a 2.18 GAA and .931 save percentage in four AHL appearances this season.

