Golden Knights' Garret Sparks: Up with big club on emergency basis

Sparks was recalled from AHL Chicago on an emergency basis Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Sparks' recall may just be precautionary after Marc-Andre Fleury missed practice Friday, which was described as a maintenance day. Malcolm Subban (lower body) was at practice, but he hasn't played since Oct. 10, which was his only appearance this season. More clarity on the situation should come ahead of Saturday's game versus the Jets.