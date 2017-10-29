Golden Knights' Griffin Reinhart: Hits waiver wire
Reinhart was placed on waivers Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Once a highly-touted prospect after being selected fourth overall in the 2012 NHL Draft, Reinhart has lost some of his shine and hasn't played in the NHL since 2016. That being said, Reinhart is just 23 years old and has a salary cap hit of $800,000 so it wouldn't be surprising if another organization claimed the blueliner.
