Golden Knights' Griffin Reinhart: Notches preseason assist
Reinhart recorded one assist in a 4-2 preseason loss to Anaheim on Sunday.
The youngster not only provided a primary assist in the second period, but filled up the stat sheet logging two shots on goal, one blocked shot, and one takeaway. Reinhart only facilitated one assist in 29 games last season, so getting a point is an encouraging sign -- even if it was a preseason game. Reinhart will likely be given a third-line role for Las Vegas during the 2017-18 season.
