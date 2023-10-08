According to Chris Johnston of TSN, Denisenko was placed on waivers Sunday.
Vegas just claimed Denisenko off waivers from Florida on Saturday. The 23-year-old forward notched 12 goals and 36 points in 56 games with AHL Charlotte last season. If Denisenko isn't plucked off the waiver wire again, he can be assigned to Vegas' top minor-league affiliate.
