Vegas claimed Denisenko off waivers from Florida on Saturday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Denisenko had three assists in 18 games with Florida and 36 points in 56 AHL contests with AHL Charlotte in 2022-23. The 23-year-old forward has struggled to establish himself at the NHL level since the Panthers selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. After being grabbed off waivers, Denisenko will probably start the campaign serving as a bottom-six forward with Vegas.