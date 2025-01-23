Samsonov will defend the road crease against St. Louis on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
After a six-game winning streak between late December and early January, Samsonov has cooled off recently, going 0-3-0 with a 3.76 GAA and .845 save percentage over his last three starts. Samsonov and Adin Hill have alternated starts over the past few weeks, and that trend will continue Thursday as the Golden Knights attempt to turn things around after losing six of their last seven games.
