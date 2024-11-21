Samsonov will tend the twine for Thursday's road clash with the Senators, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Samsonov has played in just one of the Knights' last eight contests while dealing with an undisclosed injury. In his lone appearance, the Russian backstop gave up four goals on 24 shots (.833 save percentage) in a losing effort to the Capitals on Sunday. Unless he can pick up his performance level, Samsonov could find himself firmly cemented in the No. 2 role behind Adin Hill.