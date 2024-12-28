Samsonov is set to start at home against Calgary on Sunday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Samsonov has won his past three starts while stopping 60 of 65 shots (.923 save percentage). He's 8-3-1 with a 2.97 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 12 outings this season. Calgary ranks 25th in goals per game with 2.71, and the Flames will be on the second half of a back-to-back, so this should be a favorable assignment for Samsonov.
