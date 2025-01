Samsonov is set to start at home against Columbus on Thursday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Samsonov stopped 15 of 17 shots in a 4-2 win over St. Louis in his most recent start last Thursday. He has a 12-6-1 record, 2.78 GAA and .898 save percentage in 19 outings in 2024-25. Columbus ranks seventh in goals per game with 3.30.