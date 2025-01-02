Samsonov is set to guard the home goal in Thursday's tilt against Philadelphia, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Samsonov has a 9-3-1 record, 2.74 GAA and .906 save percentage in 13 appearances in 2024-25. He's won his past four starts while allowing just five goals on 96 shots (.948 save percentage). The Flyers are tied for 16th in goals per game with 3.05.
