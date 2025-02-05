Samsonov will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Islanders, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Samsonov will make his second start in the last three games, which could be a signal that the Golden Knights are resuming a goalie rotation. Samsonov took a 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets in his last outing, stopping 22 of 24 shots. The Islanders have scored 20 goals over their last six games, winning five of them.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Ilya Samsonov: Takes loss in overtime•
-
Golden Knights' Ilya Samsonov: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Ilya Samsonov: Back in win column Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Ilya Samsonov: Between pipes against St. Louis•
-
Golden Knights' Ilya Samsonov: Gives up five goals Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Ilya Samsonov: In goal against Chicago•