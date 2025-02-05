Samsonov made 12 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.

He wasn't that busy, but he was sharp. Samsonov allowed a five-hole goal on a breakaway late in the first period and then a backhander off a low-slot scramble for a rebound got past him in the third. Samsonov has scuffled lately with a 1-4-1 record in his last six starts, and none of those teams are in a playoff position. Use with caution.