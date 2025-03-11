Samsonov was the first goaltender off at Tuesday's morning skate, indicating he'll be between the road pipes against the Penguins, perSeth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Samsonov will make back-to-back starts against Pittsburgh after posting a 22-save shutout over the Pens on Friday. The 28-year-old has a 15-8-2 record, .891 save percentage and 2.80 GAA through 25 appearances this season. Pittsburgh is tied for 20th in the NHL with 2.82 goals per game in 2024-25.