Samsonov allowed six goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 6-0 loss to Utah.

Samsonov didn't play well, but his teammates didn't give him any support, failing to take advantage of Jaxson Stauber's lack of NHL experience. This was the fifth time Samsonov has allowed four or more goals in an appearance this season. The 27-year-old netminder dropped to 5-3-1 with a 3.39 GAA and an .892 save percentage over nine contests. Adin Hill has played better of late, and while the Golden Knights have given their goalies equal shares of playing time over the last eight games, Samsonov could see his usage reduced if he can't get back on track soon.