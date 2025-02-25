Samsonov stopped 14 of 19 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.
Samsonov was making his first start since the break, and it's safe to say he didn't look at his best after posting his worst save percentage of the season for a single game. The 28-year-old Russian has made three appearances this month and the results have been underwhelming, as he's gone 1-2-0 with a 3.47 GAA and an .825 save percentage. In fact, Samsonov hasn't posted a save percentage above the .880 mark in each of those contests. The Golden Knights have been alternating starts between the pipes, so Adin Hill is likely to defend the Golden Knights' crease against the Blackhawks on Thursday.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Ilya Samsonov: Drawing start in divisional matchup•
-
Golden Knights' Ilya Samsonov: Stops 21 shots in win•
-
Golden Knights' Ilya Samsonov: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Ilya Samsonov: Fifth loss in last six games•
-
Golden Knights' Ilya Samsonov: Facing Islanders•
-
Golden Knights' Ilya Samsonov: Takes loss in overtime•