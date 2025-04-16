Samsonov allowed four goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flames.

Samsonov returned to the crease after missing eight games, which suggests he's healthy heading into the postseason. That'll be a relief for the Golden Knights, though Adin Hill will likely get the majority of the starts at least to begin the playoffs. Samsonov has likely wrapped up his regular season in the first half of a back-to-back set. If that's the case, he'll close at 16-9-4 with a 2.82 GAA and an .891 save percentage over 29 appearances. One of Hill or Akira Schmid is likely to get the nod in Vancouver on Wednesday for the regular-season finale.