Samsonov signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with Vegas on Monday.
Samsonov went 23-7-8 during the regular season with Toronto last year despite producing a lackluster .890 save percentage. The 27-year-old appears to be the favorite to serve as the backup behind Adin Hill during the 2024-25 campaign. Samsonov has registered. 2.76 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 171 career NHL games.
