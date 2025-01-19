Samsonov will protect the road goal versus the Blackhawks on Saturday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Samsonov is coming off his worst start in a while, having allowed four goals on 22 shots to the Predators in a 5-3 loss Tuesday. It was the first time in eight games he's allowed more than two goals. Samsonov's been good while splitting the goaltending duties with Adin Hill. Saturday's game is a great matchup for Samsonov, so he's a strong fantasy option.