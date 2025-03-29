Samsonov won't start Saturday in Nashville despite leading the Golden Knights onto the ice for warmups, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Samsonov was the logical choice to start the second half of a back-to-back, but instead, it will be Adin Hill in goal for the second game in a row. It's a tough break for fantasy managers who were banking on Samsonov against a fairly easy opponent, as the switch came after the roster lock. It's unclear if Samsonov is currently dealing with something that is keeping him from playing.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Ilya Samsonov: Starting in Nashville•
-
Golden Knights' Ilya Samsonov: Rides early lead to win•
-
Golden Knights' Ilya Samsonov: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Ilya Samsonov: Concedes three goals•
-
Golden Knights' Ilya Samsonov: Starting in Detroit•
-
Golden Knights' Ilya Samsonov: Takes loss in OT•