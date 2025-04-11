Samsonov (upper body) won't return to action Thursday versus the Kraken.
Samsonov will be out for a seventh straight game, and there's yet to be an indication he'll be ready before the playoffs. The Golden Knights have three games left on the schedule after Thursday. Adin Hill is starting Thursday and could split the starts with Akira Schmid if Samsonov remains out until the postseason.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Ilya Samsonov: Not ready to return•
-
Golden Knights' Ilya Samsonov: Set to miss additional action•
-
Golden Knights' Ilya Samsonov: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Ilya Samsonov: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Golden Knights' Ilya Samsonov: Dealing with injury concern•
-
Golden Knights' Ilya Samsonov: Not starting after all•