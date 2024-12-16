Samsonov stopped 20 of 22 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Samsonov has won four of his last five outings, allowing a total of 15 goals in that span. The 27-year-old allowed both goals to Kirill Kaprizov in Sunday's contest, but the Golden Knights supported him with two goals by Victor Olofsson and one from Shea Theodore. Samsonov is up to 7-3-1 with a 3.06 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 11 starts. Adin Hill remains Vegas' top goalie, but Samsonov has been generally steady enough in the backup role. The team has just three more games before the holiday break, so it's unclear if Samsonov will get a start in that span.