Samsonov recorded a 22-save shutout in Friday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Samsonov's last win was a struggle, as he gave up five goals on 22 shots to the Blackhawks. He then backed up Adin Hill for two games before returning to the crease in dominant fashion Friday. Samsonov is up to two shutouts this season and 15 in his career after this performance. He improved to 15-8-2 with a 2.80 GAA and an .891 save percentage across 25 appearances. The Golden Knights have largely maintained balance between their netminders, though Hill is more likely than Samsonov to collect consecutive starts when both are healthy.