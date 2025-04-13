Samsonov (upper body) won't return to the lineup Saturday versus the Predators.
Samsonov is set to miss his eighth straight game. His last chances to return during the regular season will be in a road back-to-back with contests in Calgary on Tuesday and in Vancouver on Wednesday. It's unclear at this time if Samsonov will be able to suit up for either of those games.
