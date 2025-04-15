Samsonov (upper body) will defend the road net against Calgary on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Samsonov will return to the crease following an eight-game absence. He has posted a 16-9-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.78 GAA and an .892 save percentage across 28 appearances this season. Calgary ranks 30th in the league with 2.64 goals per game in 2024-25.