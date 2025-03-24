Samsonov stopped 35 of 37 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

The Golden Knights led 3-0 after the first period, and that was enough of a lead for Samsonov to work with. The 28-year-old had lost his last two outings, and he's started to slip into more of a clear-cut backup role to Adin Hill in that stretch. Samsonov is up to 16-9-3 with a 2.78 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 28 starts this season. He likely won't have to wait long for his next start. The Golden Knights have a three-game road trip for the upcoming week, which ends with a back-to-back at Chicago on Friday and at Nashville on Saturday, which essentially guarantees a favorable matchup for Samsonov in one of those contests.