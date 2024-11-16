Samsonov (undisclosed) is on the ice for warmups and is expected to back up Adin Hill in Friday's road game versus Utah.

Vegas sent down Akira Schmid on Thursday and didn't recall him prior to Friday's game, which further confirms Samsonov has moved past his injury. This will be Samsonov's first game in uniform in November. The Golden Knights have a back-to-back Wednesday and Thursday of next week, so that may be when he next gets back between the pipes for a start.