Samsonov stopped all 31 shots he faced in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

Samsonov has won four straight starts, allowing just five goals in that span. This was his best of the bunch, as he stayed dialed in against a Flames team that didn't look too worn down from being on the second half of a back-to-back. Samsonov is now 9-3-1 with a 2.74 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 13 starts this season after his first shutout of the campaign. The Golden Knights have some favorable matchups over the remainder of their homestand, with games against the Canadiens on Tuesday, the Flyers on Thursday and the Sabres on Saturday.