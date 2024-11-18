Samsonov stopped 20 of 24 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Samsonov got his first start since Oct. 30, having missed five games due to an undisclosed injury before returning in a backup role Friday at Utah. There was a little rust for Samsonov, who took his second straight loss despite the Golden Knights driving play toward the Capitals' end. He's now 3-2-1 with a 3.15 GAA and an .897 save percentage over six starts. He likely won't have to wait long for his next start, as the Golden Knights open a road trip with a back-to-back at Toronto on Wednesday and at Ottawa on Thursday.