Samsonov will guard the road goal against Minnesota on Sunday, according to SinBin.Vegas.

Samsonov will get the second half of Vegas' back-to-back after Adin Hill played in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Edmonton. The 27-year-old Samsonov has a 6-3-1 record with a 3.16 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 10 appearances. Minnesota ranks 13th in the league with 3.17 goals per game in 2024-25 and earned a 4-1 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.