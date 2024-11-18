Samsonov will be between the pipes for Sunday's home tilt against the Capitals, Jesse Granger of The Athletic relays.

Samsonov will make his sixth start of the season Sunday -- it's the Russian netminder's first appearance since allowing six goals in a loss to the Kings on Oct. 30. The 27-year-old spent the first three years of his career with the Capitals, and he's 2-1-0 with an .897 save percentage and a 2.67 GAA against his former club. Washington has scored 67 goals through 16 games.