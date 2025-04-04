Samsonov (upper body) will miss Thursday's clash against Winnipeg, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Samsonov hasn't been in net since March 23. He has a 16-9-3 record, 2.78 GAA and .892 save percentage in 28 appearances in 2024-25. Adin Hill is set to start versus the Jets, while Akira Schmid will serve as the understudy.