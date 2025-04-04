Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Samsonov (upper body) will miss Thursday's clash against Winnipeg, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Samsonov hasn't been in net since March 23. He has a 16-9-3 record, 2.78 GAA and .892 save percentage in 28 appearances in 2024-25. Adin Hill is set to start versus the Jets, while Akira Schmid will serve as the understudy.

More News