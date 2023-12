Saville (undisclosed) was activated from the season-opening injured reserve and reassigned to AHL Henderson on Friday, per CapFriendly.

Saville posted a .902 save percentage and a 3.21 GAA through 10 appearances with AHL Henderson last season. The 23-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut and should spend the rest of the 2023-24 campaign in the minors.