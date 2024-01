Saville was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Friday.

Saville was recalled Thursday when Logan Thompson came down with an illness and Adin Hill (undisclosed) was unavailable. Saville started the season on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury and was sent down to the AHL level Dec. 8 upon his return to health. Thompson ended up playing Thursday in a 2-1 overtime win over Boston, while Saville was his backup. Saville was 4-3-0 with a 2.52 GAA and a .914 save percentage in seven AHL games before his recall.