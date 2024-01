Saville was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Saville was summoned Wednesday and served as the backup goaltender behind Jiri Patera in that evening's 3-0 loss to Colorado because Logan Thompson (illness) and Adin Hill (undisclosed) were unavailable. Saville has a 2.52 GAA and a .914 save percentage in seven games with Henderson in 2023-24. His demotion suggests at least one of Thompson or Hill will be able to return for Thursday's contest against Boston.