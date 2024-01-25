Saville was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Wednesday.
Saville spent the better part of two weeks with the Golden Knights to provide extra depth in goal. With Adin Hill and Logan Thompson both healthy, Saville's presence with the big club is no longer necessary.
