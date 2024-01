Saville was summoned from AHL Henderson on Saturday, SinBin.vegas reports.

Saville served as Vegas' backup goaltender in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win against Boston before being returned to AHL Henderson on Friday. His return to the Golden Knights might suggest that Jiri Patera (undisclosed) and Adin Hill (undisclosed) won't be available Saturday against Calgary. At the least, Saville's presence provides the Golden Knights with an insurance policy should Patera and Hill need additional time to recover.