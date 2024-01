Saville was promoted from AHL Henderson on Thursday, SinBin.vegas reports.

Saville was reassigned to Henderson earlier in the day. His prompt recall might indicate that Logan Thompson (illness) and Adin Hill (undisclosed) won't be available for Thursday's home game versus Boston, but that hasn't been confirmed. Jiri Patera started Wednesday versus Colorado, so if Hill and Thompson can't play Thursday, then there's a chance Saville will make his NHL debut.