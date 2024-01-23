Barbashev notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Devils.

Barbashev has racked up five points (two goals, three assists) over his last three games. The winger is finding success alongside Jonathan Marchessault and Nicolas Roy, which is helping to keep Vegas afloat amid a rough stretch for injuries to key forwards. Barbashev is up to 24 points, 70 shots on net, 77 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 47 appearances. His top-six role and physical edge make him a worthy add in most formats.