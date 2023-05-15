Barbashev assisted on two of Jonathan Marchessault's three goals as the Golden Knights beat the Oilers 5-2 on Sunday, clinching a spot in the Western Conference Finals.

Barbashev has provided consistent depth value this postseason. He has nine points in 11 games with points in six of those games. His ice time has been middling, dipping as low as 12:15. Still, the big winger has provided value.