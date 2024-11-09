Barbashev logged an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Barbashev's offense has come back to life with four assists over his last two games. He's gone six contests without a goal, but it appears his spot on the top line remains secure. The 28-year-old winger is up to seven goals, nine helpers, 27 shots on net, 28 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 14 appearances. Barbashev is a power winger playing in a fantastic spot, so he should be rostered in most fantasy formats.