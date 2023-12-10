Barbashev notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Stars.

Barbashev had just six points in all of November, but he's already picked up four assists through four games to start December. The 27-year-old bounced around the lineup during his slump, but he's been back on the top line lately, yielding solid results. He's collected five goals, seven helpers, 45 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-9 rating through 28 appearances this season.