Barbashev notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Stars.
Barbashev had just six points in all of November, but he's already picked up four assists through four games to start December. The 27-year-old bounced around the lineup during his slump, but he's been back on the top line lately, yielding solid results. He's collected five goals, seven helpers, 45 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-9 rating through 28 appearances this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Dishes two helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Slides assist Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Two first-period points Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Puts up assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Opens scoring in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Ivan Barbashev: Earns two points in win•