Barbashev scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Barbashev snapped a five-game point drought with his first-period tally. The 27-year-old has two goals through seven outings this season, though his lack of offense hasn't cost him a top-line role yet. Barbashev has packed a physical punch with 12 hits, six PIM, 10 shots on net and a plus-1 rating.