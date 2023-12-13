Barbashev scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames.

Barbashev snapped a five-game goal drought with his second-period tally. While he hasn't been finishing his chances much lately, he has two goals and five assists over his last seven contests to improve his offense in general after a rough November. The 27-year-old forward is at six goals, 13 points, 50 shots on net, 49 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 30 outings this season, mainly playing on the top line at even strength.