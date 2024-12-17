Barbashev (upper body) didn't practice Tuesday and is day-to-day, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Barbashev sustained the injury in Sunday's 3-2 win over Minnesota, and it's unclear if he will be ready to play Thursday versus Vancouver. He has compiled 15 goals, 30 points, 58 hits and 51 shots on net across 31 appearances this season. Cole Schwindt might play against the Canucks if Barbashev is unavailable, while Brett Howden or Victor Olofsson could move to the top line.