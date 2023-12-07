Barbashev notched two assists, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blues.
One of Barbashev's helpers came on the power play. The 27-year-old has had his ups and downs this season, but he's warming up with five points over his last four contests. He's at five goals, six assists, 44 shots on net, 45 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 27 outings overall. Barbashev won't carry the Golden Knights' offense, but he'll always have some upside when he's alongside Jack Eichel on the top line.
