Barbashev notched two assists, two hits, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Barbashev was listed on the third line Sunday, but he set up both top-line center Jack Eichel and his new regular linemate Tomas Hertl. This came on the heels of a three-game slump for Barbashev, which likely forced the change in the lineup. The 30-year-old winger is versatile enough to play up and down the lineup without sacrificing too much offense. He's produced two goals, 11 assists, 24 shots on net, 39 hits, eight PIM and a plus-9 rating over 19 appearances.