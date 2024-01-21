Barbashev registered two assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Barbashev set up goals by Jonathan Marchessault and Brendan Brisson in a span of 4:22 in the third period. That rally helped Vegas flip a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead. The 28-year-old Barbashev appears to be back in a groove with consecutive multi-point outings to break out of his seven-game slump. For the season, the forward has 23 points, 69 shots on net, 75 hits, 29 PIM, 25 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 46 appearances.